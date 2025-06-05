Tom Glavine Delivered Gloomy Call As Braves Hit 'Rock Bottom' in Loss to Diamondbacks
Most teams that enter the ninth inning with 10–4 leads finish the job. Most teams are not the 2025 Atlanta Braves.
This season, the Braves have struggled to find their footing—a trajectory that culminated Thursday in a full-blown faceplant. Atlanta, now 27-34, blew a six-run lead and lost to the hardly-thriving Arizona Diamondbacks.
Delivering the coup de grace was third baseman Eugenio Suarez—he of the four-home run game back in April. His two-run double brought in designated hitter Ildemaro Vargas and second baseman Ketel Marte to put Arizona up 11–10.
When the damage was done, Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine offered a telling comment on the Braves' home TV broadcast.
“If you were looking for a rock bottom, this might be it," Glavine said after the final out of the day was recorded.
Atlanta is now 11.5 games back of the New York Mets in the NL East division race. The road doesn't figure to get any easier for the Braves; their next two series will see them battle a good San Francisco Giants team and the improving Milwaukee Brewers.