Braves-Cardinals Game Had the Most Anticlimactic Ending of MLB Season
The Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-6, on Monday night in the most undramatic of fashions.
The Braves looked like they were going to cruise to an easy win thanks to homers from Sean Murphy and Austin Riley, but the Cards stormed back into the game with three runs in the ninth inning against Atlanta closer Raisel Iglesias.
At the top of the ninth, Cardinals slugger Nolan Arenado stepped up to the plate with two outs and the opportunity for a go-ahead run—little did he know he would soon be thwarted by a flukey check swing roller.
Arenado started his swinging motion on the first pitch by Iglesias before changing his mind at the last second. Unfortunately, he didn't pull back in time, and his bat ended up making contact with the ball, which stayed fair and dropped just inches in front of the plate. Arenado was easily tagged out by the Braves catcher, thus ending the game—and the Cardinals' valiant comeback attempt—on one of the shortest groundouts you'll ever see.
Check out that very anticlimactic moment below:
Monday's defeat against the Braves marked the Cardinals' fifth straight loss this season, and what a way it was to go out.