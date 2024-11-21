Braves' Chris Sale, Tigers' Tarik Skubal Crowned 2024 Cy Young Award Winners
Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal were inevitable.
On Wednesday night, Sale won the National League Cy Young Award, while Skubal was named the American League's Cy Young winner. Both pitchers won their respective league's pitching triple crowns, finishing the season leading their leagues in wins, ERA and strikeouts.
In his first season with the Atlanta Braves, Sale was sensational. The 35-year-old lefty went 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, and 225 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings. This is the sixth time he has finished in the top five in Cy Young voting and the first time he has won the award.
Sale wound up receiving 26 of 30 first-place votes. Philadelphia Phillies righty Zack Wheeler finished second and Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes finished third.
Skubal exploded on the scene this season with his first All-Star campaign. He finished 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP and 228 strikeouts in 192 innings. The 27-year-old Detroit Tigers lefty was phenomenal all season.
Skubal was a unanimous selection, garnering all 30 first place votes. Kansas City Royals righty Seth Lugo finished second, while Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase finished third.