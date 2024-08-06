Braves, Reds Set for 2025 Showdown at NASCAR's Bristol Motor Speedway, per Report
In 2025, two of the South's favorite baseball teams appear set to battle in one of the region's most storied sports venues.
The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will play a regular-season game at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Jordan Bianchi and Evan Drellich of The Athletic.
Per Bianchi and Drellich, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith will announce the game Friday in Bristol.
The matchup comes eight years after a highly publicized football game at the speedway between Virginia Tech and Tennessee, won 45-24 by the Volunteers on Sept. 10, 2016. That game drew an astounding 156,990 fans—the largest crowd in the history of American football.
Baseball's attendance record is 115,300, set at an exhibition game between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers at the Memorial Coliseum on March 29, 2008. Nine regular-season games have drawn 80,000 or more fans, with the Colorado Rockies' 1993 home debut against the Montreal Expos being the most recent.