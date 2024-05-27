Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Will Miss Rest of Season With ACL Tear
Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. exited Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the top of the first inning after suffering a non-contact left knee injury while running the bases.
After the game, the reigning National League MVP expressed optimism that he'd avoided a torn ACL, however after undergoing an MRI on the injured knee, it seems he wasn't so lucky.
The Braves announced Sunday evening that Acuña had in fact suffered a complete tear of the ACL in his left knee and would require surgery. The procedure will keep the 26-year-old out for the remainder of the season in what is a huge blow for Atlanta.
The team has not yet scheduled a date for Acuña's season-ending surgery, but they'll be without the four-time All-Star and reigning NL MVP for the rest of the year.
Acuña took to social media to express his disappointment after learning the results of his MRI, clearly crestfallen to be out for the rest of the year. "Sorry," he wrote on X, along with a broken heart emoji.
It's not the first time Acuña's suffered a torn ACL. In 2021, the outfielder tore the ACL in his right knee. He told reporters after Sunday's game that he didn't feel a pop in his knee, which led him to believe he'd avoided the same injury. He likened the current ailment more to the sprained ACL he suffered in 2018, though the results of the MRI indicated otherwise.
Across 49 games this season, Acuña had four home runs, 15 RBI and 16 stolen bases while logging a .704 OPS.