Braves Acquire Veteran Relief Pitcher in Trade With Orioles
The Atlanta Braves are shoring up the bullpen by agreeing to acquire veteran right-handed relief pitcher Scott Blewett in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles, according to a team announcement.
The Braves will be sending cash considerations to Baltimore in exchange for Blewett, who is in his fifth MLB season. Additionally, left-handed pitcher Jose Suarez has been designated for assignment to open a roster spot for Blewett.
Blewett, 29, has appeared in four games this season, two with the Orioles and two with the Minnesota Twins. He owns a 1.00 ERA with one earned run, 11 strikeouts and just one walk in nine innings on the mound.
Last season, Blewett pitched in 12 games for the Twins and recorded a 1.77 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings.
Atlanta's pitching has struggled as a whole in 2025, ranking 23rd in MLB with a team ERA of 4.36. They've converted in just four of seven save opportunities on the year, too.
The Braves have limped out to a disappointing 8-13 start to the season and sit in last place in the NL East. They're next scheduled to play on Monday, April 21, which will be the first game of a home series against the St. Louis Cardinals.