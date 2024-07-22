Braves Sign Utilityman Whit Merrifield to Major League Contract, per Report
The Atlanta Braves are signing veteran utilityman Whit Merrifield to a major league contract, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Merrifield, a nine-year major league veteran, was released by the Philadelphia Phillies on July 12, halfway through his one-year, $8 million contract that he signed in free agency.
The 35-year-old Merrifield struggled to produce in a way that the Phillies anticipated upon signing him, as he hit just .199 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 156 at-bats. The decline at the plate was a surprise following a strong 2022 season with the Toronto Blue Jays that saw him hit .272 with 11 home runs, 67 RBI and 28 doubles. He was named to the third All-Star game of his career as a result.
If he returns to form with the Braves, he will provide depth for the club during the stretch run of the season, but in the short-term, will be relied upon heavily in the absence of infielder Ozzie Albies, who fractured his wrist over the weekend and is expected to miss two months.
The Braves are currently 54-44 on the season after dropping two out of three in a home series against the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend to begin the second half of the season. Atlanta is 8.5 games behind the first-place Phillies in the NL East, but sit atop the NL wild card race.