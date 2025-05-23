SI

Braves Star Ronald Acuna to Return to Lineup Friday for First Time in Nearly a Year

The former National League MVP is set to make his season debut.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will make his season debut on Friday.
He's back.

Nearly one full year from his last Major League game on May 26, 2024 when he tore his left ACL, Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. is set to make his season debut on Friday night against the San Diego Padres.

The Braves plan to activate Acuña from the 60-day injured list ahead of the weekend series to set up his season debut. He was a healthy scratch for Triple A Gwinnett on Thursday night, signaling that Acuna was nearing a return to the big leagues.

Acuña's last full season in 2023 resulted in the outfielder batting .337 with 41 home runs, 106 RBI and 73 stolen bases. He was named the unanimous National League MVP.

The Braves star will look to return to prior form when he takes the field on Friday for the first time in nearly a full calendar year.

