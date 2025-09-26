Braves Take Flier on Former Blue Jays All-Star Pitcher Days After Release
In 2022, pitcher Alek Manoah was the toast of Toronto, having nearly won a Cy Young Award as a sophomore for a 92-win Blue Jays team. With the second-lowest seasonal ERA (2.24) in team history in his back pocket, the future seemed limitless.
Multiple injuries and demotions later, Manoah is simply trying to save his career. Perhaps sensing a potential low-risk flier, the Braves claimed the Homestead, Fla., native off waivers Friday with three games to go in the regular season.
Manoah has not pitched in the big leagues this year after undergoing UCL surgery in 2024. He did pitch for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, starting seven games and going 1–1 with a 2.97 ERA and 30 strikeouts.
In five big-league starts in 2024, he went 1–2 with a 3.70 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings. He struggled to a 5.87 ERA in 19 starts in '23, going 3–9.
Atlanta, which is finishing 2025 strong after months of poor play, hosts the Pirates in a three-game set beginning Friday to close out the franchise's 150th season.