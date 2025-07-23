Why MLB Teams Include Players to Be Named Later in Trades
With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, there's likely to be an influx of deals that come across the ticker over the next several weeks as teams attempt to load up—or unload—their rosters ahead of the postseason.
Occasionally, said deals will include a "player to be named later,” or PTBNL for short.
What's a PTBNL? I'm glad you asked. Here's a look at the often-used tactic in baseball trades, why they're employed, and a list of notable players who were once only dubbed a "player to be named later":
What Is a Player to Be Named Later?
A "player to be named later" is an unnamed player involved in a trade between two teams, allowing clubs to get deals done before officially finalizing it. PTBNLs are often chosen from a short list of players that the negotiating teams agree on prior to the trade being finalized. They are generally minor leaguers or journeyman MLBers.
Why Do MLB Teams Include Players to Be Named Later in Trades?
MLB teams include PTBNLs in trades for a multitude of reasons. Most commonly due to the team receiving the player either a) not being sure of the position they'd like to fill or b) giving themselves more time to evaluate the talent on the other clubs roster.
Having a PTBNL in your back pocket can help you deal with roster restrictions, as traded players must be placed on the receiving team's 40-man roster upon completion of the transaction. Additionally, players on the injured list cannot be traded, which allows teams to acquire them once they clear the list.
Ironically, on some occasions, a traded player has returned to the original team as the PTBNL of their own trade.
Who Are Some Notable Players That Were Named Later?
Some notable players in MLB history who were once acquired as a PTBNL include:
- David Ortiz
- Trea Turner
- Moisés Alou
- Michael Brantley
- Scott Podsednik
- Dmitri Young
- Marco Scutaro
- Jesse Orosco