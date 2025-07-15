Brent Rooker Questions MLB Home Run Derby Elimination via Controversial Tiebreaker
Cal Raleigh won the 2025 Home Run Derby, but he only made it out of the first round by less than an inch.
Raleigh was nearly eliminated in the first round after he hit just 17 home runs, which was the fourth highest total, tying him with the A's Brent Rooker. Rather than go to a swing off, MLB decided Raleigh would advance because he hit the longest home run of the round between he and Rooker.
The thing is, they both had their longest home runs measured at 470 feet and then out of nowhere MLB produced an exact measurement ten places past the decimal. It was determined that Raleigh's home run had traveled less than an inch further and thus he would advance while Rooker was eliminated.
While Raleigh and the contest continued, Rooker spoke with the media and lightheartedly questioned MLB's incredibly accurate measurements.
"You know, maybe if they have it to the decimal point, they should display that during the Derby and not wait till everyone's done to bring out that information that might be helpful," said Rooker.
He also added, "It is what it is" and he had fun, but "the rules are the rules." All in all, a pretty measured reaction with a million dollars on the line.