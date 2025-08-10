SI

Brewers Dugout Was So Pumped Watching Isaac Collins' Walk-Off Home Run vs. Mets

Milwaukee mounted an incredible five-run comeback on Sunday afternoon.

The Brewers dugout was pumped. / Screenshot via @TonyCMKE on X.
The Milwaukee Brewers mounted an incredible comeback over the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon, overcoming a 5-0 deficit with a walk-off 7-6 win.

It was rookie outfielder Isaac Collins who capped things off in the end, blasting a 363-foot home run to right field and clinching the Brew Crew's MLB-leading ninth straight victory.

As the 28-year-old's eighth blast of the season went soaring out of American Family Field, cameras were able to capture his teammates' reaction in the dugout—resulting in an awesome behind-the-scenes video.

They were justifiably stoked.

With the win, the Brewers remain in full control of the National League's top spot in the standings, sitting five games ahead of both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers. They'll ride their win streak into Pittsburgh on Monday to take on the Pirates for a 7:40 p.m. ET first pitch.

