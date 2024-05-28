Brewers Fan Drops Savage Cover Track Dissing Ex-Manager Craig Counsell, Cubs
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell already received a boo-filled welcome from the home crowds at American Family Field on Monday, but some Milwaukee Brewers fans thought to offer more music to Counsell’s ears—literally.
The Crispy Brothers, a Wisconsin-based musical duo that sings parody songs about sports, recently released a cover track titled, “A Cubbie That We Used to Know.” The tune is borrowed from Goyte’s 2011 pop song, “Somebody That I Used to Know,” while the lyrics not-so-subtly shade Counsell for leaving Milwaukee last offseason.
The over three-minute-long track ripped into Counsell’s managerial history and mercilessly dragged Counsell for defecting to the Brewers’ NL Central rivals, the Cubs. Despite heavy speculation that Counsell, coming off an expiring contract last November, would land in New York, the ex-Brewers manager instead signed a five-year, $40 million deal with Chicago.
A few choice lyrics from the track—“Hope the strong Chicago winds blow you away” and “Told us it was a new challenge but your word means nothing”—may accurately convey Brewers fans’ indignation at Counsell’s act of betrayal.
It appears as though the music video was filmed in Counsell’s hometown in Whitefish Bay, Wis., where fans memorably vandalized a sign in a park dedicated to the manager after news of Counsell’s move to Chicago.
Counsell served as the Brewers’ manager from 2015 to ‘23 and led the team to five playoff appearances, not to mention he played a combined six seasons for Milwaukee during his infielder days.
The Brewers’ 5-1 win over the Cubs on Monday kicked off what should be a highly emotional four-game series complete with raucous jeers, savage diss tracks and whatever else bitter Milwaukee fans have up their sleeves.