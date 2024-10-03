Brewers' Jackson Chourio Is First Player Since Babe Ruth to Achieve This Playoff Feat
Jackson Chourio, the 20-year-old Milwukee Brewers' wunderkind, is the youngest player on any MLB roster right now. So Chourio could be forgiven if the moment of October baseball was a little too big for him—he's simply never seen anything like it.
But that couldn't be further from reality, especially after Chourio's two-home run game on Wednesday night kept the Brewers, on the brink of elimination against the New York Mets, alive in their Wild Card series.
Not only did Chourio's performance save the club's season, but it also put the rookie in a class with one of the game's greatest players ever, Babe Ruth. The Brewers outfielder is the first player to hit two game-tying homers in the same postseason game since Ruth did so for the 1928 New York Yankees in Game 4 of the World Series.
Chourio's first homer tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning. His second long ball was much more dramatic.
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth, Chourio led off the inning with a game-tying homer that electrified the fans at American Family Field. Milwaukee would go on to take the lead on a two-run homer by outfielder Garrett Mitchell moments later.
But make no mistake. Chourio's home runs were the spark that ignited the club—and its ballpark.
I think I still feel the adrenaline," Chourio said through his interpreter. "It was a very special moment for me, and it's one I'm going to look back on and remember for the rest of my life."
In addition to joining the Babe in baseball lore, Chourio also became the fifth-youngest player to hit two homers in a postseason game.
Chourio and the Brewers will take on the Mets in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.