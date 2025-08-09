SI

Brewers Outfielder Saves the Day With Perfect Throw Home for Electric Final Out

Blake Perkins called game.

Brewers center fielder Blake Perkins threw out the runner at home for the final out Friday
As Brewers closer Trevor Megill tried to get the final out against the Mets with a runner in scoring position and a one-run lead, he saw a ball off New York second baseman Jeff McNeil's bat drop in the outfield. That usually means a tie game and a blown save.

Not with Blake Perkins patrolling center field, though.

Perkins grabbed the ball off one hop and immediately gunned it to home plate to try and beat Starling Marte's run to home. The throw was right on the money for Brewers catcher William Contreras, who grabbed it just in time to turn around and get a tag down on the sliding Marte before his hand touched home. The throw sealed a 3-2 win for Milwaukee in one of the most electric final outs you'll ever see:

Megill was incredibly pumped up when the out was called, throwing his hands up in the air and letting out an expletive to thank his outfielder for the unbelievable defensive play.

"I don't know if you guys saw me after but I was screaming pretty loud," Perkins said postgame, via MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. "I don't usually do that, but yeah, I was fired up."

He made an eerily similar play last season to end a game against the Reds when Megill was also on the hill. "It was cool, kind of like déjà vu from last year too," he said Friday.

On the night, Perkins went 1-for-4 and scored a run. And a throw of the year candidate out in the field when it mattered most.

