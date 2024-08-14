Brewers Owner Accused of Stealing Beach Sand in Malibu
Mark Attanasio, the owner of the Milwaukee Brewers, is the main character in a widly unrelatable story involving very expensive beachfront property in California. Attanasio has been accused of using Malibu's Broad Beach as "his own personal sandbox" according to the Los Angeles Times.
The Brewers owner is being sued by his neighbor who claims Attanasio's construction company is "operating enormous excavators in tidal zones, leaking oils and exposing local marine life to potentially hazardous byproducts. The suit alleges that the construction restricted public access to the entirety of the beach."
Attanasio is having a damaged section of his home's seawall fixed and argues he has all the proper permits. According to the lawsuit he's being accused of "dragging sand from the beach onto his private property." In addition to that, there's allegedly been gasoline residue left in the water and sand.
Attanasio bought the house for $23 million in 2007 and later bought the empty lot next door for $6.6 million. Of course, he isn't the only rich guy in the neighborhood. Dustin Hoffman, Ray Romano and Pierce Brosnan committed money to a restoration project to "bolster the beach's sand" and the founder of Oakley sold his home there for $210 million.
In unrelated news, the Brewers have a 7.5 game lead in the NL Central and have one of the best records in baseball with the ninth-lowest payroll in the league.