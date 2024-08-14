Brewers OF Had Perfect Reaction to Shohei Ohtani’s Moonshot Home Run
Shohei Ohtani is having the type of dominant the season the Los Angeles Dodgers hoped he would when they signed him to a gigantic deal in free agency last offseason. While he's not able to pitch due to an elbow injury he suffered with the Angels in 2023, he has been able to hit and he continues to be one of the best sluggers in all of baseball.
That was on display once again Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers when he crushed a solo home run in the third inning to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead. The blast, which traveled 413 feet and landed in the second deck in right field, was his NL-leading 37th of the season.
Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick had a perfect reaction to the moonshot as he just stood where he was and watched it sail way out of the park.
Look at this thing of absolute beauty:
The ump cam view is pretty cool, too:
The Dodgers won the game, 7-2, and are now 71-49 on the season.