Brewers Pitcher Requests Trade After Being Demoted to Bullpen Role
Aaron Civale's second season with the Milwaukee Brewers could potentially be his last.
Civale has made five starts for the team this year but was recently demoted to a bullpen role after the Brewers promoted top pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski to the big leagues. Misiorowski took over Civale's spot in the rotation, leaving the 30-year-old right-hander frustrated with his new role.
According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Civale has requested a trade from Milwaukee in the aftermath of his demotion to the bullpen. The 30-year-old has never made a relief appearance during the regular season throughout his seven-year career, having started all 122 games he's played in.
Rosenthal reports that Milwaukee is "exploring its options" when it comes to potentially trading Civale, though nothing appears to be imminent. This season, Civale owns a 4.91 ERA with 19 strikeouts and seven walks across 22 innings on the mound. He missed nearly two full months of the season from late March until May while dealing with a strained left hamstring, having returned from IL on May 22.
Civale was only acquired by the Brewers last season at the MLB trade deadline in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, but could already be heading toward the exit door after just 19 total appearances for the organization.