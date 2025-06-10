Brewers Promote Flamethrowing Top Pitching Prospect
The Milwaukee Brewers appear set to add to a successful young pitching staff.
The Brewers are summoning pitcher Jacob Misiorowski from the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Misiorowski, a 23-year-old native of Blue Springs, Mo., is 4-2 this season with the Sounds. He has a 2.13 ERA and has struck out 80 batters in 63 1/3 innings. Notably, his fastball has topped out at 103 MPH.
He joins an improving Milwaukee team that sits three games behind the San Diego Padres in the race for the National League's final wild-card playoff spot.
The Brewers have made do this season with a young pitching staff that includes 26-year-old rookie Chad Patrick, 24-year-old Quinn Priester, and 26-year-old Tobias Myers. Even Milwaukee lifer Freddy Peralta just turned 29 on Wednesday.
After finishing their current series against the Atlanta Braves, the Brewers will face the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs back-to-back in series rife with postseason implications.