Brewers Place Star Pitcher Brandon Woodruff on IL Before Postseason Run
The Milwaukee Brewers, the No. 1 team in baseball, received some unfortunate news on Sunday ahead of the final week of the regular season. Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff landed on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain.
The IL designation goes back to Sept. 18, meaning Woodruff would first become available for the Brewers in the NLDS when that starts up on Saturday, Oct. 4. That would likely be the Brewers' expected first game in the postseason anyway as they will get a bye in the wild-card series as long as they hold onto the top spot.
It's been an injury-riddled 2025 season for the two-time All-Star. After missing the entire 2024 season while recovering from right shoulder surgery, Woodruff didn't make his 2025 debut until July 6. In May, he paused his rehab minor league assignment with an ankle injury. Then, when he was in the midst of his rehabilitation minor league return in June, he was hit on the elbow by a line drive, which in turn kept him out for another month.
Through 12 starts this season, Woodruff posted a 3.20 ERA over 64.2 innings pitched. He has 83 strikeouts and had 23 earned runs against him.