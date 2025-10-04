Brewers Pull Jackson Chourio From Game 1 vs. Cubs With Apparent Injury
The Brewers loudly announced their arrival to the National League Division Series Saturday, jumping out to a 9–1 lead on their division rivals, the Cubs.
However, it came at a price. Milwaukee left fielder Jackson Chourio exited the game with an apparent injury beating out an infield single.
The apparent injury ended a spectacular—albeit short—day for the Venezuela native. Chourio went 3-for-3, driving in three runs and scoring one. That performance came on the heels of a terrific showing in last year's NL wild-card series; he slashed .455/.500/1.000 with two home runs and three RBIs against the Mets.
In 2025, Chourio landed unsettlingly close to his 2024 numbers—he slashed .270/.308/.463 a year after slashing .275/.327/.464; he hit 21 home runs again and fell one short of his '24 RBI total. However, he missed 31 games this year, with a hamstring injury costing him almost all of August.
The Brewers said that Chourio left the game with right hamstring tightness and will continue to be evaluated, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Game 2 is scheduled for Monday in prime time in Milwaukee.