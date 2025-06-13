Brewers Rookie Starts MLB Career With Three Consecutive 100-Plus MPH Pitches
The Milwaukee Brewers welcomed top pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski to the big leagues on Thursday, as he took the mound for his first MLB start.
Misiorowski wasted no time showing fans exactly why he was such a heralded prospect. Facing St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbar in the top of the first inning, Misiorowski delivered him three consecutive fastballs that were 100-plus mph.
The first pitch was a 100 mph fastball that Nootbar didn't swing at. Misiorowski then pumped it up a bit with a 102 mph fastball that Nootbar missed on. The third pitch was clocked at 101 mph, and the batter was able to foul it back. The rookie ended up getting Nootbar to ground out for what was the first out of his MLB career.
Have a look at Misiorowski lighting up the radar gun right out the gate during his debut:
The 23-year-old worked a clean first inning before notching his first career strikeout in the second frame, sitting down Willson Contreras with a filthy 95 mph slider.
By the end of the second inning, he'd topped 100 mph with 11 pitches, which already ranks fourth among MLB starters this season.
Misiorowski made 13 appearances in Triple A this season, recording a 2.13 ERA with 80 strikeouts and 31 walks in 63 1/3 innings.