Brewers Teammate Had Simple Two-Word Message for Jacob Misiorowski Before MLB Debut
Jacob Misiorowoski made his MLB debut on Thursday night. The 23-year old came out throwing absolute fire and had a no-hitter through five innings before he left after stepping awkwardly on the mound during the sixth inning.
It was a very impressive performance that left fans and teammates impressed. After the game William Contreras, who caught Misiorowski, revealed the simple advice that he gave his rookie pitcher. That advice? "Just enjoy."
Contreras, a two-time All-Star, was even younger than Misiorowski when he made his own MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves way back in 2020. Still, even after multiple full seasons in the big leagues the rookie pitcher was still able to surprise the veteran.
"I know that the velo's there going into it," said Contreras through a translator. "But I think it definitely surprised you a little bit whenever you're seeing that consistently coming in 101, 102 on some of those pitches I think surprised me but after that he had to lock in and not try to do too much and just pitch."
According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Misiorowski's ankle is all-good so he should be on schedule for his next start against the Chicago Cubs next Wednesday.