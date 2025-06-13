Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Leaves MLB Debut With Ankle Injury in Middle of No Hitter
Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski was brilliant in his major league debut on Thursday night against the St. Louis Cardinals, as the flamethrower went five innings without allowing a hit.
Misiorowski took the mound in the sixth to continue his no-hit bid, but after throwing three straight balls to Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott, Misiorowski rolled his ankle between pitches as he walked back to the mound.
Misiorowski left the game as a precaution, but not before going five-plus innings, allowing no hits while recording five strikeouts and four walks. He also threw 14 pitches of at least 100 miles per hour.
Misiorowski told reporters after the game that he was cramping up which caused him to roll his ankle, but that he's O.K. and isn't dealing with anything serious after his first start.
The Brewers went on to win 6–0.