Brewers Troll Rival Cubs in Celebratory Team Photo After NLDS Win
The Brewers experienced a redemptive victory in Game 5 of the National League Division Series on Saturday to advance to the NLCS for the first time since 2018. In order to do that, they had to eliminate the Cubs, which was probably a nice little cherry on top of their third run to a league championship series since the early 1980s.
After the game, the team gathered together on the field to take a team picture. Someone got ahold of a white flag with a big blue L on it, meant to mirror Chicago's Win Flag which flies at Wrigley Field whenever the Cubs win.
According to the media present for the picture, pitcher Trevor Megill was the one brave enough to grab the flag and hold it up to immortalize the win with a little bit of trolling.
The two teams have both played in the NL Central since Brewers moved over from the American League in 1998. This troll job is just another chapter in an intense rivalry that's only getting spicier.