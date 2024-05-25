Brewers' William Contreras Signs Popcorn Bucket for Fans in Funny Postgame Encounter
Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras blasted a third inning, two-run home run into the left field seats atop the Green Monster at Fenway Park in Milwaukee's 7-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.
But little did he know that the early-game blast would lead to a hysterical postgame encounter with some newlywed Red Sox fans, whose popcorn bucket was damaged by Contreras's home run.
The television production crew handling the broadcast made sure to invite the fans down after the game to meet Contreras, who signed the scuffed popcorn bucket and took pictures with the Red Sox fans afterward.
Contreras was more than willing to make the moment happen for the happy couple.
The Brewers improved to 29-21 on the season, while the Red Sox fell to 26-25. They'll square off in the second game of the holiday weekend series on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.