Brian Cashman Reveals Bold Plans for Yankees at MLB Trade Deadline
The New York Yankees are prepared to be aggressive at this year's trade deadline—at least, that's what general manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters after the team designated veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu for assignment, Cashman was asked about how the front office plans to approach the trade deadline. Cashman gave a rather bold response, indicating the team would be actively seeking out upgrades and indicated the focus would be on pitching, as well as an infielder.
"I'm definitely going to be looking for upgrades (at third base) if I can. That doesn't guarantee anything, but it's the time of year now," Cashman said. "So, I'll be looking for–obviously we've lost three starters out of our World Series rotation this year, so I definitely would look to see if I can find a starter... would certainly love to import a starter, some relievers because our bullpen has been taxed and some injuries, and yeah, an infielder as well. If possible. That's a long list, and I'm not sure if this will be a deep deadline or not... but we will try to be active, I can tell you that."
The Yankees have struggled of late, losing their grasp on the AL East lead and slipping into second place behind the surging Toronto Blue Jays. The team has some glaring needs, and Cashman indicated he'll be aggressive in acquiring the upgrades the team needs to be true World Series contenders.