Brian Cashman Addresses Yankees' Free Agency Approach Following Juan Soto Sweepstakes
The New York Yankees are looking to rebound from missing out on Juan Soto in free agency after the 26-year-old opted to join the rival New York Mets on a 15-year, $765 million deal.
With Soto out of the picture, it's back to the drawing board for the Yankees as they look to improve the roster during the offseason. But after missing out on their top option and clear Plan A, where will the franchise go from here?
General manager Brian Cashman spoke to reporters on Monday, and he made clear that the team plans to stay aggressive in free agency. He did say, however, that the team won't panic spend after missing out on Soto.
"We're not going to be drunken sailors," Cashman said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
The Yankees reportedly offered Soto a 16-year, $760 million contract, which he turned down in favor of the deal he signed with the Mets. It's no secret that they were big players in the Soto sweepstakes down to the very end, and fans will certainly be expecting some marquee acquisitions after missing out on the top prize of the offseason.
The team has reportedly held meetings with top free-agent pitchers Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, but they'll also need to fortify their lineup. Some top position players on the market include Pete Alonso and Anthony Santander, as well as Teoscar Hernandez. Cashman suggested that the team will maintain an aggressive approach as free agency continues on and the winter meetings get underway.
Failing to bring Soto back to the Bronx was a major disappointment for the organization, but if they're able to make some other meaningful signings, it could help ease the pain of losing the star outfielder to their in-state rivals.