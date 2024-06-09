British MLB Announcer’s Final Call of Mets-Phillies Game 2 in London Was So Electric
The MLB’s 2024 London Series ended with a bang—and one exhilarating final call.
In the New York Mets’ thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the series’ final game on Sunday, Darren Fletcher from TNT Sports had the call on a wild game-ending double play.
Phillies’ Nick Castellanos stepped up in the ninth inning with the bases loaded and two outs but shattered his bat at the plate. In the ensuing chaos, Mets catcher Luis Torrens and first baseman Pete Alonso connected on a crazy double play to seal New York’s 6-5 win in London.
Fletcher, admittedly more known for his soccer commentary in Premier League games, lived up to the moment. Here’s his final call:
“With the pressure on his shoulders…and Castellanos’ bat explodes! Are they going to get the runner at home? They’re going to get the double play! To win the game! What an end! The shattered bat, the runner out at home plate, and the ball fired into the glove! And the first baseman, Pete Alonso, and the New York Mets, somehow withstand the Phillies’ rally, and they win Game 2 in London 6-5! 17 hits, what drama, what a game, what a finish!”
The Mets and Phillies split the two-game London Series this year as Philadelphia came out on top on Saturday in a 7-2 victory.