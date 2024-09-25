SI

Brothers Ronald Acuña, Luisangel Acuña Wager Friendly Bet Over Mets-Braves Series

The two teams who employ the Acuña brothers are battling it out this week for a National League playoff spot.

Tom Dierberger

The younger Acuna brother is batting .379 over his first nine games with the Mets.
Reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves are chasing the New York Mets in the NL wild-card race, a team that just called up his younger brother Luisangel Acuna on Sept. 14. The elder Acuna, of course, was ruled out for the season in May when he tore his ACL, but he's at Truist Park this week to root on his Braves and keep an eye on his younger brother.

The 22-year-old Luisangel Acuna told reporters Tuesday that the brothers have a friendly bet on the three-game series that began Tuesday night in Atlanta.

"If they end up winning, [Ronald] is going to post me on Instagram and say, 'Welcome to Atlanta,'" Luisangel told the media through a translator on Tuesday. "But I told him [the Braves] were going to lose."

The Braves, who were 1.5 games back of a playoff spot and two games behind the Mets entering Tuesday's game, took the series opener 5–1 to inch closer to New York in the standings.

The younger Acuna batted ninth and started at shortstop for the Mets on Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with a single. He scored New York's first and only run of the night while his brother intently watched from the dugout.

Following the three-game series at Truist Park, the Braves will wrap up the 2024 regular season against the Kansas City Royals, while the Mets will play the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

Tom Dierberger

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

