Bryce Harper Back in Phillies' Lineup After Injury-Related Absence
After a brief injury scare, Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is back.
Harper will bat third for the Phillies Tuesday evening against the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia announced Tuesday afternoon. The two-time National League MVP had not played since being hit on the right elbow by a pitch against the Atlanta Braves on May 27.
X-rays came back negative, but Phillies manager told reporters Harper's elbow was "really bruised" in the immediate aftermath.
Harper, 32, is slashing .267/.375/.450 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs in 54 games this season—numbers in line with the rest of his rock-solid Philadelphia tenure. He was, however, coming off a 2-for-13 series against the Athletics when Braves pitcher Spencer Strider plunked him.
The Phillies are currently 36–23—second in the National League East division, and a game and a half behind the first-place New York Mets. Philadelphia will play three games each against the Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates before a seismic home showdown with the Chicago Cubs.