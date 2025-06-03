SI

Bryce Harper Back in Phillies' Lineup After Injury-Related Absence

The two-time MVP's return is at hand.

Patrick Andres

Bryce Harper looks up during a game against the Rockies.
Bryce Harper looks up during a game against the Rockies. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a brief injury scare, Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is back.

Harper will bat third for the Phillies Tuesday evening against the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia announced Tuesday afternoon. The two-time National League MVP had not played since being hit on the right elbow by a pitch against the Atlanta Braves on May 27.

X-rays came back negative, but Phillies manager told reporters Harper's elbow was "really bruised" in the immediate aftermath.

Harper, 32, is slashing .267/.375/.450 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs in 54 games this season—numbers in line with the rest of his rock-solid Philadelphia tenure. He was, however, coming off a 2-for-13 series against the Athletics when Braves pitcher Spencer Strider plunked him.

The Phillies are currently 36–23—second in the National League East division, and a game and a half behind the first-place New York Mets. Philadelphia will play three games each against the Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates before a seismic home showdown with the Chicago Cubs.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB