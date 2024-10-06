Bryce Harper Gives Brutal Take on Phillies Offense in 'Wasted' Zack Wheeler Start
One Philadelphia Phillie definitely showed up to his team's playoff opener against the New York Mets Saturday afternoon: pitcher Zack Wheeler.
Wheeler was superb for seven innings, allowing one hit and zero earned runs while striking out nine and walking four. When he left Game 1 of the NLDS, however, the Phillies' lead was just 1–0.
Fortunes reversed spectacularly in the eighth inning, when the Mets put up five runs on their way to a 6–2 victory. After the game, Philadelphia's lack of production left first baseman Bryce Harper fuming.
"What can you say, man? (Wheeler) threw the crap out of it again," Harper said. "Every time he goes out there, he gives us a very good chance to win."
Wheeler made his second All-Star team in 2024 on the heels of a sixth-place finish in the National League Cy Young voting in 2023. He went 16-7 with 224 strikeouts and a 2.57 ERA this seaosn.
"I feel like as an offense we wasted that start," Harper continued. "It's the same thing, man. Chasing balls in the dirt... didn't work deep into counts like we should have. We've got to understand what they're trying to do to us and flip the switch as an offense."
The Phillies will attempt to right the ship Sunday with Cristopher Sanchez toeing the rubber, while righty Luis Severino will go for New York.