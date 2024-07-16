Bryce Harper Had Classy Message for Braves’ Ronald Acuña Amid Injury-Plagued Season
A decades-long, fiercely competitive NL East rivalry aside, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper holds an immense amount of respect for Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna.
Harper was asked about Acuna’s injury-shortened season ahead of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, and the Phillies star’s response was pure class.
“I don’t care who you play for, who you are, what you do—I want you to have success, I want you to be the greatest player in the world,” Harper said. “And [Acuna] can be that guy. I know Atlanta knows that, I know that team knows that, I hope him all the best and I want him back in this game because the game is a better place when he’s leading off for the Atlanta Braves.”
Acuna suffered a complete tear of his left ACL in May, his second season-ending knee injury of his career. The reigning NL MVP previously tore his right ACL in 2021.
Harper himself has missed chunks of his last few seasons in Philly due to Tommy John surgery and various hand and arm injuries. He was placed on IL last month due to a low-grade hamstring strain but appears to have avoided serious injury.
As Harper notes, the game—and the Phillies-Braves rivalry—is truly better off with Acuna in it, but the same goes for the two-time MVP, who’s slashing .301/.403/.579 with a .983 OPS this season. The Braves currently sit 8.5 games behind the division-leading Phillies at the All-Star break.