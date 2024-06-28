Phillies Receive Encouraging Bryce Harper Injury Update As Star Lands on IL
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper was placed on the injured list Friday but avoided “significant” injury, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.
Harper’s initial prognosis is a low-grade hamstring strain, Gelb reported Friday. He will miss at least 10 days on IL and be eligible to return on July 9. However, with the All-Star break set to take place from July 15-18, the Phillies may be naturally inclined to keep him out for longer to ensure a full recovery.
Harper suffered the hamstring injury in the ninth inning of Thursday’s 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. He was running to first base when he pulled up in visible pain on the game-ending groundout.
The two-time NL MVP is slashing .303/.399/.582 with a .981 OPS this season. Harper was named an All-Star starter prior to his hamstring injury, but his recent prognosis clouds his status for the All-Star Game on July 16.
Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, who suffered a “mild” groin strain in the Marlins loss, will join Harper on the injured list and could sit out for the minimum 10 days.