Phillies Receive Encouraging Bryce Harper Injury Update As Star Lands on IL

Kristen Wong

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper was placed on the injured list Friday but avoided “significant” injury, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

Harper’s initial prognosis is a low-grade hamstring strain, Gelb reported Friday. He will miss at least 10 days on IL and be eligible to return on July 9. However, with the All-Star break set to take place from July 15-18, the Phillies may be naturally inclined to keep him out for longer to ensure a full recovery.

Harper suffered the hamstring injury in the ninth inning of Thursday’s 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. He was running to first base when he pulled up in visible pain on the game-ending groundout.

The two-time NL MVP is slashing .303/.399/.582 with a .981 OPS this season. Harper was named an All-Star starter prior to his hamstring injury, but his recent prognosis clouds his status for the All-Star Game on July 16.

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, who suffered a “mild” groin strain in the Marlins loss, will join Harper on the injured list and could sit out for the minimum 10 days.

Kristen Wong

