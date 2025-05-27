SI

Bryce Harper Leaves Game After Being Hit by Spencer Strider

Ryan Phillips

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Atlanta Braves. / Via Talkin' Baseball on X
Bryce Harper was forced to leave the Philadelphia Philles' game Tuesday night after getting hit by a pitch.

The 32-year-old was hit on the right elbow by a 95 mph fastball from Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider in the bottom of the first inning. Harper immediately dropped his bat and was in a lot of pain. He left the game, with Edmundo Sosa coming in as a pinch runner in his place.

That did not look good. Harper had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in November of 2022. The eight-time All-Star dealt with issues in his right elbow and wrist last season. He also left a spring training game after being hit by a pitch in his right triceps.

So far this season, Harper is slashing .267/.375/.450 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs for the first-place Phillies.

Here's hoping the injury isn't serious.

