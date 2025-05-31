SI

Bryce Harper Provides Injury Update Amid Uncertain Return Date to Phillies' Lineup

Harper remains day-to-day after he took a 95-mph fastball off the elbow Tuesday.

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Harper is day-to-day after he was hit in the elbow / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Philadelphia Phillies star first baseman Bryce Harper left Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves after he took a 95-mph fastball from Spencer Strider off the elbow. X-rays were negative and he was officially ruled day-to-day with a right elbow contusion.

Harper missed his third straight game Friday as the Phillies kicked off a home weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers. However, he provided an update on his recovery, which still has an uncertain timeline.

"Still super sore," Harper said Friday via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Obviously doing treatment. Not sure when I'm gonna play again. He hit me in a pretty bad spot. The swelling's gone down, which is good, but it's a pretty tough spot where he got me. Just trying to be smart about it."

Phillies manager Rob Thomson and Harper both said they don't think a stint on the injured list is necessary and he'll remain day-to-day for the time being. Harper took ground balls before the Phillies faced the Brewers Friday, but has yet to swing a bat since the injury.

"We'll have to see [when he can return]," Thomson said via the Associated Press. "We have to get the swelling out and him be pain free, or close to it."

Harper is slashing .267/.375/.450 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs through 54 games this season as the Phillies sit atop the NL East at 36-21.

