Spencer Strider Relieved by Bryce Harper Injury Update After HBP
Philadelphia Phillies superstar first baseman Bryce Harper left the team's game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday after he was hit by a 95-mph fastball from Spencer Strider in the bottom of the first inning.
Harper's X-rays were negative and he suffered a right elbow contusion according to MLB.com's Mark Bowman. After the hit by pitch, Strider looked on seemingly distraught as the Phillies' training staff tended to Harper. Following the game, Strider was happy to hear the injury wasn't anything serious.
"I’m definitely relieved that he’s O.K.," Strider said postgame via Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "He’s one of the best players this century, so he needs to be on the field. It’s best for the game.”
Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Harper was "in a lot of pain" after he was hit, and will be evaluated again Wednesday morning.
Despite the early injury which removed Harper from the game, the Phillies came away with a 2-0 win Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park with the Braves. Harper is slashing .267/.372/.450 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs through 53 games this season. And the Phillies can only be relieved that it appears their star's injury scare was nothing serious, just like Strider was.