Bryce Harper on Leg Injury: 'Never Felt Anything Like This Before'
The Philadelphia Phillies are eight games clear of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East and have very realistic World Series aspirations after a red-hot first half. But the vibes shifted a bit Thursday night as both Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper sustained ninth-inning injuries in a 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins.
Schwarber, playing in the field for only the third time this season, felt tightness in his groin while making a throw from the outfield in the top half of the frame and had to exit the game. In the bottom of the inning, Harper pulled up in pain while racing to first base on what turned out to be a game-ending groundout.
"It hurts," Harper told reporters postgame. "We're going to get an image tomorrow just to see what that looks like and see how I feel and go from there." He added that this type of soft-tissue injury is something he doesn't have a lot of experience with in his career.
"If I had something to go back on, I would let you know," Harper said. "But I've never felt anything like this before."
Schwarber was slightly more optimistic, saying, "personally, I don't think it'll be super bad at all," he said. "But we'll see what happens."
Both Harper (.981 OPS with 20 home runs) and Schwarber .820 OPS and 17 home runs) are having their usual great seasons and anchoring the Phillies' excellent offense. Time will tell how much time, if any, each will miss.