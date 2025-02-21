SI

Bryce Harper Shows Off New Ink of Phillie Phanatic on His Right Arm

Harper showed off a new tattoo of his favorite mascot.

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Harper reacts after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park.
Philadelphia Phillies star first baseman Bryce Harper showed off some new ink recently, which Phillies fans are sure to love. Harper got a tattoo of the Phillie Phanatic, Philadelphia's famed furry mascot, on his right forearm just below his wrist.

The Phanatic is shown with his tongue out, cruising along on his ATV four-wheeler. Harper looked overjoyed with the result.

Hannah Matthews, a Utah-based tattoo artist, shared images of Harper's new ink on her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

"I'll never know why I got this opportunity of a lifetime," Matthews wrote. "But I could not be more grateful to Bryce for asking me to do this Phillie Phanatic piece. Lizzie McGuire said it best... This truly is what dreams are made of."

Harper thanked Matthews for the new ink in a comment on her TikTok post documenting the experience.

"Thank you for making my vision come true," Harper wrote.

Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in 2019. He'll be 38 years old by the time the contract finishes. If he wasn't already a Phillie for life, he'll now have proof just below his batting gloves.

