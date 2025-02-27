Bryce Harper Receives Good News About Right Arm After Being Hit by Pitch
MLB fans held their collective breath on Wednesday during the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays spring training game after Blue Jays pitcher Richard Lovelady hit Bryce Harper on his right arm with a 92 mph fastball.
Harper underwent medical examination and found out his right bicep is bruised, but otherwise he should be O.K. No X-Rays are needed, which is a huge win for the Phillies star. Phillies manager Rob Thomson wasn't very concerned about the hit after the game, either.
For a player who's been placed on the injured reserve list twice in his career for getting hit by a pitch either on his arm or hand, there was a big sigh of relief that Harper's bruise isn't anything to worry about.
Regardless, Harper was still visibly upset he was hit by the pitch on Wednesday. The pitch knocked his helmet off and made Harper take a step back in shock.
Lovelady was noticeably frustrated with himself for hitting Harper, too. Thomson cut him some slack in his post-game interview.
“I can’t speak for the kid, but maybe he was a little nervous,” Thomson said, via MLB. “It’s Bryce Harper.”