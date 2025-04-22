SI

Bryce Harper's Wife, Kayla, Had the Sweetest Reaction to Surprise In-Game Gender Reveal

Trea Turner helped the Harpers with a gender reveal for their fourth child.

Blake Silverman

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper found our the gender of his fourth child while he was in the middle of a game against the San Francisco Giants. Fellow Phillie Trea Turner handed Harper a custom bat that's color aligned with the gender of the newest Harper.

Turner passed along a bright blue twig and the Harpers found out they were having a boy. Kayla Harper, Bryce's wife, was in the crowd and learned the gender of her new child as her husband walked to the plate. And on Monday, Kayla posted her reaction to the surprise on her Instagram account, along with some new details on how it all went down.

"We wanted to be surprised and find out together, so we recruited Trea for some help," Kayla wrote on her Instagram account. "The doctor texted him the news and he was given two bats—one pink, one blue. Right before Bryce’s first at-bat, Trea gave him the bat that matched the baby’s gender. We’re so excited to add another boy to the family to even us out."

The Harpers currently have one son, Krew, and two daughters, Brooklyn and Kamryn. Now, there’s another boy on the way. What a special way to find out—all thanks to a thoughtfully executed plan from a great teammate in Turner.

