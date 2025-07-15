Byron Buxton Had Perfect Reaction to James Woods's Monster 486-Foot Blast at Home Run Derby
James Wood put on a show during his first round performance at the 2025 Home Run Derby.
The Washington Nationals star crushed 16 home runs in the first round to open up the competition. One of those homers flew outside of Truist Park in Atlanta—yes, you read that right—to go a whopping 486 feet.
Woods's blast went further than any homer has gone during the 2025 season so far. Mike Trout currently holds that lead with a 484-foot home run he hit earlier this season.
This home run sparked a lot of good reactions from Woods's fellow MLB stars. His Derby opponent Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins had a spot-on reaction when the camera panned to him. His jaw was dropped, similarly to how a lot of MLB fans at home looked when Wood crushed that ball.
Although Woods's homer was extremely impressive, it's not the farthest hit home run in Derby history by any means. That record is held by Juan Soto, who hit a 520-foot homer in 2021. There's been quite a few 500-plus foot home runs recorded in Derby history.