Byron Buxton Robs Home Run, Bashes Home Run to Same Spot in Oddly Satisfying Baseball Moment
When Byron Buxton can stay on the field, he’s one of the most dynamic players in all of baseball.
While injuries have caused jarring interruptions throughout his decade in the majors with the Minnesota Twins, Buxton is off to a stellar start to the 2025 season, and on Tuesday night provided two stellar highlights from the same 10 square feet of the Great American Ball Park.
In the bottom of the second inning, Buxton tracked down a deep ball in center field and robbed a home run from Reds outfielder Will Benson.
Just a few minutes later, Buxton stepped up to the plate and hit a home run of his own to nearly the exact same spot—although his dinger was obviously just a bit deeper than what Benson was able to deliver.
Robbing home runs and hitting home runs—it’s all in a day’s work for Byron Buxton.