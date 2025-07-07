Byron Buxton's Son Has the Most Adorable Plan for His Father's First Home Run Derby
When Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton is on, few players in baseball are as exciting—and in 2025, he's been on in spades.
Buxton is slashing .270/.334/.544 with 20 home runs and 53 RBIs, and his power numbers have earned him an invitation to his first Home Run Derby next Monday in Cumberland, Ga. On Monday, Buxton offered Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press an adorable account of his son Brixton's plans for the event.
“He always is like, ‘Dad, if you do this, I want to bring you a towel!’ And I’m like, ‘All right.’ That’s all he cares about,” Buxton said. "He wants dad to do it so he can bring me a towel and a Gatorade. And for me, that’s special. Out of everybody that’s there, all the people that he’s going to see, that’s what he wants and cares about. So it’s the small things that add up to the big ones."
As Helfrand noted, no Twin has competed in the Derby since third baseman and designated hitter Miguel Sano made it to the final round in 2017.
It seems that fan support will not be an issue for the father of three.