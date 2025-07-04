Cal Raleigh Homers Twice in Mariners Shutout 4th of July Win Over Pirates
Big Dumper had quite the holiday for himself to start the weekend.
During the Seattle Mariners' 6-0 Fourth of July win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday afternoon, catcher Cal Raleigh homered twice to secure the dub. His two dingers were his 34th and 35th on his impressive 2025 season.
Here's a look at the two shots:
Raleigh leads the MLB in home runs this season with 35—three ahead of New York Yankees star Aaron Judge—and is set to compete in the 2025 Home Run Derby. He finished Friday's contest with two hits (both home runs) on four at-bats, with three total RBI.
The Mariners' win moves them 46-42 on the year—good for second place in the AL West. They'll continue their series against the Pirates on Saturday night from Seattle's T-Mobile Park.