Cal Raleigh Joins Ken Griffey Jr., Mickey Mantle in MLB History With 50th Home Run
Cal Raleigh made MLB history on Sunday by hitting his 49th home run this season and becoming the record-holder for most home runs hit in a single season by a catcher.
Well, Raleigh followed up one historic game with another on Monday as he crushed his 50th homer of the year. With this home run, he joined two MLB legends in two separate records.
Raleigh is now just the second Mariners player in franchise history to record 50 or more home runs in a single season, joining Ken Griffey Jr. on the short list. Griffey logged 56 home runs in both the 1997 and '98 seasons with Seattle. Raleigh could be on his way to reaching, or surpassing, that Mariners record held by Griffey for nearly three decades.
Additionally, Raleigh is now just the second switch hitter in MLB history to record 50 or more home runs in a single season, joining Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle, per Mariners PR. The late MLB legend has remained the only switch hitter ever to hit this milestone since he did so in both 1956 and '61—that was until Monday night when Raleigh hit this mark. Mantle hit 52 homers in '56 and 54 in '61, so Raleigh could surpass both of Mantle's home run numbers in a single season.
There's still about a month left of the MLB regular season. Let's see what other history Raleigh makes.