Cal Raleigh Passes Mickey Mantle, Ties Ken Griffey Jr. for MLB Records With Home Runs Nos. 55, 56
Cal Raleigh's incredible season continues as he smashed home runs No. 55 and 56 on Tuesday night. And both home runs were historic in their own rights.
With his first homer of the night in the Mariners–Royals game, Raleigh wrote his name in the history books. Raleigh officially passed MLB legend Mickey Mantle by notching the most home runs hit by a switch hitter in a single season. Mantle set the record with 54 homers hit in 1961. Raleigh became just the second switch hitter in MLB history after Mantle to hit at least 50 home runs in a single season.
The Mariners catcher's second home run of the night put him in conversation with Seattle legend Ken Griffey Jr. Raleigh tied Griffey with the most home runs hit in a single season in Mariners history with 56. Griffey notched 56 homers in both the 1997 and '98 seasons while playing for Seattle.
The season isn't over yet. Raleigh can continue breaking records and making history as the Mariners finish out the regular season. Seattle currently leads the AL West with a 82–68 record and are on pace to make the playoffs.