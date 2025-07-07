Popular Podcaster Booed Heavily for Unusual 7th-Inning Stretch at Cubs Game
The Chicago Cubs crushed the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball, jumping out to an 11-0 lead against their hated rival en route to their 54th victory of the year. This came a few hours after Matthew Boyd, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker were confirmed as National League All-Stars. On paper it seems like it would be impossible for Cubs fans enjoying the moment at Wrigley Field to be annoyed by anything. But if you go to enough baseball games you're bound to see something you've never seen before and that includes Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch.
The immensely popular podcast host sprang forth with a bold new take on a classic song. And it was not immediately beloved.
Now, just to be clear. There have been way worse attempts at the seventh-inning tradition over the years. How anyone can be brave enough to get on the microphone and fight against completely losing their breath midway though is beyond me, so respect to all those who try. But rarely, if ever, does the Wrigley Field faithful turn on the singer like this. It takes a lot for them to break the unwritten rule of always supporting the singer.
Not very nice.