Camera Catches Shohei Ohtani Parallel Parking Before Wing Eating Contest

Shohei Ohtani is just like us when he’s parking.

Stephen Douglas

Shohei Ohtani at spring training.
Shohei Ohtani at spring training. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in Arizona for spring training. While Ohtani is preparing to follow his historic season at the plate, as well as return to the mound where he started 20-plus games three seasons in a row for the Angels, it is important to remember that you can't spend every hour playing baseball.

That's why Ohtani and his teammates met at a Glendale Buffalo Wild Wings earlier this week to see a chicken wing eating contest. This is according to TMZ Sports, which was also able to obtain footage of Ohtani parallel parking his car before the event.

According to TMZ Sports, Ohtani first backed in before pulling forward and then he backed up again and pulled forward again. Then once the parking was done it was time to go inside and watch people eat a bunch of wings.

Ohtani's arrival was not included in any of the Dodgers' social media posts about the event.

