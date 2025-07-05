Cameras Caught Guardians Manager Looking Fed Up With Coach for Prank During Losing Streak
Things are not going well for manager Stephen Vogt and the Cleveland Guardians.
The Guardians, once battling the Detroit Tigers for first place in the AL Central, have plummeted to fourth place as they stumble on an ongoing nine-game losing streak. Cleveland has been shut out four times and has failed to score more than two runs six times during its nine-game skid.
Perhaps in an attempt to lighten the mood Friday during Cleveland's 2-1 loss to Detroit, Guardians TV cameras captured associate manager Craig Albernaz tossing sunflower seeds onto his buddy, manager Stephen Vogt. In that moment at least, Vogt wasn't having it.
The Guardians TV cameras panned away from Vogt after the exchange, and the broadcasters on the mic had a chuckle about it.
If Vogt looks a bit stressed out, it's because, well, he probably is.
In addition to the nine-game losing skid that has the Guardians 12.5 games back in the division and five games out of a playoff spot, Cleveland pitcher Luis Ortiz was placed on leave earlier this week due to an MLB betting investigation.
A long skid and a controversy in the clubhouse? That'll have any skipper on edge. And a handful of sunflower seeds to the face probably don't help the cause.
The Guardians will try to snap their nine-game losing streak Saturday in a rematch against the Tigers at Progressive Field.